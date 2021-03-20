Menu
Martha Osborne Shelton
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
Martha Osborne Shelton

July 13, 1938 - March 18, 2021

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Martha Osborne Shelton, age 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at her home in Chilhowie, Va. Martha was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Howard and Ruth Shupe Osborne. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, James Osborne, and daughter-in-law, Karen Shelton. Martha worked as a local seamstress at Buster Brown, Harwood, and then retiring from Natalie Knitting Mills. Her passion for sewing didn't stop after work. She enjoyed sewing and quilting at home as well. She also spent time horseback riding, working with ceramics and crafts, and with her flowers. She was a member at Grosses Creek Baptist Church in Chilhowie. Martha was devoted to her family, and especially loved dogs and cats.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, William "Bud" Shelton; three sons, William "Billy" Shelton and wife, Kim, Scottie Shelton and Christy Lynch, and Lester Shelton and wife, Sheri; her cherished granddaughter, Chenoa Shelton; niece, Susan Osborne; and her fur babies, Coco Hope and Lucy.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Frank Branson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday evening at the funeral chapel. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Grosses Creek Church Cemetery in Chilhowie. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.braldeysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Shelton family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA
Mar
21
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA
Mar
22
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Grosses Creek Church Cemetery
Chilhowie, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of Martha's passing. You are in our thoughts and prayers. God bless you and give you strength and comfort during this difficult time.
Eddie and Elaiine
March 20, 2021
Mary and I are so sorry to hear of the loss of Mrs. Shelton. Blessings and prayers to her family and friends.
Dick Ryan
Friend
March 20, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you scottie. May she rest peacefully now.
Cheri Atwell
Acquaintance
March 20, 2021
You all are in our thoughts and prayers. May God comfort and be with each of you durung this diffucult time.
Rhobda Walls
Joe Walls (Amy)
Marj & Regenia Charapich
Regenia Charapich
March 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family
Ron/Janet Berry
Friend
March 20, 2021
Carol McVeigh Belefski
Family
March 19, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers are with you all..Mark & Teresa Johnson Barker
Teresa Barker
March 19, 2021
Carl & Alma Jean Pennington
Coworker
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results