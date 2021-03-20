Martha Osborne Shelton
July 13, 1938 - March 18, 2021
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Martha Osborne Shelton, age 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at her home in Chilhowie, Va. Martha was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Howard and Ruth Shupe Osborne. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, James Osborne, and daughter-in-law, Karen Shelton. Martha worked as a local seamstress at Buster Brown, Harwood, and then retiring from Natalie Knitting Mills. Her passion for sewing didn't stop after work. She enjoyed sewing and quilting at home as well. She also spent time horseback riding, working with ceramics and crafts, and with her flowers. She was a member at Grosses Creek Baptist Church in Chilhowie. Martha was devoted to her family, and especially loved dogs and cats.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, William "Bud" Shelton; three sons, William "Billy" Shelton and wife, Kim, Scottie Shelton and Christy Lynch, and Lester Shelton and wife, Sheri; her cherished granddaughter, Chenoa Shelton; niece, Susan Osborne; and her fur babies, Coco Hope and Lucy.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Frank Branson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday evening at the funeral chapel. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Grosses Creek Church Cemetery in Chilhowie. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.braldeysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Shelton family.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 20, 2021.