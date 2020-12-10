Marvin Boyd Eanes Jr.
Marvin Boyd Eanes, Jr., 56, of Floyd, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Eanes.
He is survived by his daughter, Mykayla Eanes; father, Marvin B, Eanes Sr. (Janet); sister, Debbie Olmo (Richie); significant other, Mardella Poff; uncle, G.C. Spangler (Rhonda); aunt, Glenna Turner; numerous extended family and special friends.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Wilson Cemetery with Mr. G.C. Spangler as the speaker.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 10, 2020.