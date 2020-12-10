Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marvin Boyd Eanes Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Marvin Boyd Eanes Jr.

Marvin Boyd Eanes, Jr., 56, of Floyd, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Eanes.

He is survived by his daughter, Mykayla Eanes; father, Marvin B, Eanes Sr. (Janet); sister, Debbie Olmo (Richie); significant other, Mardella Poff; uncle, G.C. Spangler (Rhonda); aunt, Glenna Turner; numerous extended family and special friends.

A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Wilson Cemetery with Mr. G.C. Spangler as the speaker.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Wilson Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Maberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Jr. and I we're old running buddies, Haven't seen him in many years. We had some good times running the roads in Floyd, or, where ever the roads took us. Tell ole Wayne hello. Later buddy, Johnny
Johnny Johnson
Friend
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results