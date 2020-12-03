Menu
Marvin Gordon Bishop
Marvin Gordon Bishop

November 27, 2020

Marvin Gordon Bishop, 77, of Willis, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, Troy and Verna Bishop; sister, Reva Scaggs; and brothers, Nelson and Marlin Bishop.

He is survived by his sister, Zelwood Weddle and friend, Gene Vaughn; brother and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Iola Bishop, and Vera Bishop; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020, in the Big Sand Cemetery with Pastor James Bradley officiating. Masonic Services were held by Masonic Lodge #329.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Floyd County Rescue Squad, Station 4, P.O. Box 257, Floyd, VA 24091.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Big Sand Cemetery
GUEST BOOK
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 30, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss I have worked with Marvin and he was a sweet man. your family is in my prayers
Ashleu
November 30, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
November 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Keep memories alive and the good times you had together. Gordon was a good person.
Denny & Judy Wells
November 28, 2020