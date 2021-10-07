Marvin Wayne Maye
December 7, 1960 - October 1, 2021
Marvin Wayne Maye, age 60, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was born December 7, 1960 in Bristol, Va., a son of the late David Edgar and Mary Noleta Maye.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dale Wright officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Maye Family. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 7, 2021.