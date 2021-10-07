Menu
Marvin Wayne Maye
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Marvin Wayne Maye

December 7, 1960 - October 1, 2021

Marvin Wayne Maye, age 60, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was born December 7, 1960 in Bristol, Va., a son of the late David Edgar and Mary Noleta Maye.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dale Wright officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Maye Family. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
i rember marvin an charlie coming by fixen diff things for the apt me an my daughter lived in lol she looked forward of seeing them just to joke an cut up wth them marvin was a joker but very friendly i pray for his family through this rough time
joann dillard
October 7, 2021
