Marvin Lester Stanley
June 21, 1931 - February 25, 2021
Marvin L. "Pete" Stanley, 89, of 20175 Petes Drive, Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at his residence. He was a life long resident of Washington County, Va., born on June 21, 1931, a son of the late William Green Stanley and Laura Alice Latham Stanley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Lester Stanley; three sisters, Viola Hicks, Gladys Williams, and Winnie Williams; and two brothers, Lee Stanley and Earl Stanley.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a farmer.
Pete is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Isabell Buskell Stanley; one daughter, Brenda Sue Stanley Cornett of Glade Spring, Va.; one brother, Carl Stanley of Glade Spring, Va.; a sister-in-law, Catherine Buskell; six grandchildren, Jessica Hall (Matthew), Danielle Pennington (Kenneth), Michael Stanley Jr. (Abbie), Brandon Napier, Dava Garcia, and Aaron Napier; three great-grandchildren, Landon Hall, Lakyn Hall, and Hayden Pennington; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Ritchie officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Mock Cemetery in Damascus, Va. Those who wish to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com
. Mr. Stanley and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236, (276) 475-3631.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 2, 2021.