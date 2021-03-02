Menu
Marvin Lester Stanley
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Garrett Funeral Home
203 North Shady Avenue
Damascus, VA
Marvin Lester Stanley

June 21, 1931 - February 25, 2021

Marvin L. "Pete" Stanley, 89, of 20175 Petes Drive, Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at his residence. He was a life long resident of Washington County, Va., born on June 21, 1931, a son of the late William Green Stanley and Laura Alice Latham Stanley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Lester Stanley; three sisters, Viola Hicks, Gladys Williams, and Winnie Williams; and two brothers, Lee Stanley and Earl Stanley.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a farmer.

Pete is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Isabell Buskell Stanley; one daughter, Brenda Sue Stanley Cornett of Glade Spring, Va.; one brother, Carl Stanley of Glade Spring, Va.; a sister-in-law, Catherine Buskell; six grandchildren, Jessica Hall (Matthew), Danielle Pennington (Kenneth), Michael Stanley Jr. (Abbie), Brandon Napier, Dava Garcia, and Aaron Napier; three great-grandchildren, Landon Hall, Lakyn Hall, and Hayden Pennington; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Ritchie officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Mock Cemetery in Damascus, Va. Those who wish to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mr. Stanley and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236, (276) 475-3631.

Garrett Funeral Home

P.O. Box 950

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Garrett Funeral Home
203 North Shady Avenue PO Box 950, Damascus, VA
Mar
3
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Garrett Funeral Home
203 North Shady Avenue PO Box 950, Damascus, VA
Mar
4
Committal
3:00p.m.
Mock Cemetery
Damascus, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Garrett Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
