Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Alice Musick Smith
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Mary Alice Musick Smith

April 18, 1928 - November 11, 2020

Mary Alice Musick Smith, age 92, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on November 11, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in Cleveland, Va., a daughter to the late Burchard and Margie Evelyn Skeen Smith. Mary was a member of Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Smith; daughter, Mary Sue Smith Robinson, six siblings, and one grandchild.

Survivors include children, Robert L. Smith and wife, Barbara, Brenda K. Rutledge, Richard A. Smith, Sharon K. Young and husband, Marvin, and Gloria A. Fields; siblings, Gordon Musick, Doug Musick, Edith Isenburg, Linda Sue Hite, Edward Musick, Emmet Musick, and Allen Musick, 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, seven great great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020, 4 p.m. at the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. Committal services will be held Monday, November 16, 2020, 10 a.m. at the VA Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service. Mrs. Smith's service may be viewed by livestreaming @ www.oneroomstreaming.net code: Event ID: WeaverFH, Password: PZDYKP

Online condolences may be registered at www.Weaverfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church.

Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Service

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.