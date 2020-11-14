Mary Alice Musick Smith
April 18, 1928 - November 11, 2020
Mary Alice Musick Smith, age 92, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on November 11, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in Cleveland, Va., a daughter to the late Burchard and Margie Evelyn Skeen Smith. Mary was a member of Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Smith; daughter, Mary Sue Smith Robinson, six siblings, and one grandchild.
Survivors include children, Robert L. Smith and wife, Barbara, Brenda K. Rutledge, Richard A. Smith, Sharon K. Young and husband, Marvin, and Gloria A. Fields; siblings, Gordon Musick, Doug Musick, Edith Isenburg, Linda Sue Hite, Edward Musick, Emmet Musick, and Allen Musick, 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, seven great great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020, 4 p.m. at the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. Committal services will be held Monday, November 16, 2020, 10 a.m. at the VA Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service. Mrs. Smith's service may be viewed by livestreaming @ www.oneroomstreaming.net
code: Event ID: WeaverFH, Password: PZDYKP
Online condolences may be registered at www.Weaverfuneralhome.net
. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church.
Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 14, 2020.