Mary Alice Sowder
Mary Alice Sowder, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at her home.
She was a life-long native of Washington County, Va. Alice had just recently retired as a nurse at Valley Healthcare after 40 years of service. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. Alice was predeceased by her husband, Charles Edward Sowder; parents, Joe Carson and Stella Mae Stevens; brother, Ricky Stevens; and sister, Sue Clear.
She is survived by her son, Tim Sowder and wife, Vickie, of Abingdon; daughter, Tammy Phillippi and husband, Aaron, of Abingdon; brother, Billy Stevens of Abingdon; sisters, Betty Wise and Wanda Garrett, both of Abingdon, and Ann Stophel and husband, Jerry, of Meadowview; grandchildren, Justin and Haley Phillippi and T.J. and Ethan Sowder; and great-grandchildren, Kaci and Kimber.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Brother Fred Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow in the Holston Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Casket bearers will be selected from family and friends.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, which includes wearing of masks and practicing social distancing.
Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs From Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guest register.
The family of Mary Alice Sowder is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.