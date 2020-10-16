Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Belle Jackson
Mary Belle Jackson

Mary Belle Jackson, age 95, of Bristol, Va., departed this Earth on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born to the late George Washington Roberts and Francis Arvaline Thornsbury Roberts.

Mary Belle was a devout member of the St. Anne's Catholic Church. Her church, her religion, and everyone and everything associated with it was very dear to her. She considered them her extended family. Mary Belle was an employee of Raytheon for many years. In addition to her parents, Mary Belle was also preceded in death by her husband, William Howard Jackson; four brothers, and four sisters.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, her devoted caregiver, and a close friend.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 350 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201, with Fr. Chris Hess officiating. A committal service will follow at Knollkreg Memorial Park.

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, to include wearing of masks and social distancing. Those who are unable to attend may view the service via livestream at www.stannes-bristol.org.

She will be remembered as the matriarch of the family who always kept everyone in line. Mary Belle's last wish was to go home to be with her mother and we feel sure it was glorious reunion.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the physicians and nurses of the COVID-19 unit at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs From Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook.

Farris Funeral Service

427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Anne's Catholic Church
350 Euclid Ave, Bristol, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
FARRIS FUNERAL SERVICE INC.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I am so sorry for the loss of a very fine lady. It was always such a pleasure talking with Mary Belle.
Doug Breeding
October 15, 2020