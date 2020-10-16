Mary Belle Jackson
Mary Belle Jackson, age 95, of Bristol, Va., departed this Earth on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born to the late George Washington Roberts and Francis Arvaline Thornsbury Roberts.
Mary Belle was a devout member of the St. Anne's Catholic Church. Her church, her religion, and everyone and everything associated with it was very dear to her. She considered them her extended family. Mary Belle was an employee of Raytheon for many years. In addition to her parents, Mary Belle was also preceded in death by her husband, William Howard Jackson; four brothers, and four sisters.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, her devoted caregiver, and a close friend.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 350 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201, with Fr. Chris Hess officiating. A committal service will follow at Knollkreg Memorial Park.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, to include wearing of masks and social distancing. Those who are unable to attend may view the service via livestream at www.stannes-bristol.org
.
She will be remembered as the matriarch of the family who always kept everyone in line. Mary Belle's last wish was to go home to be with her mother and we feel sure it was glorious reunion.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the physicians and nurses of the COVID-19 unit at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs From Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guestbook.
Farris Funeral Service
427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 16, 2020.