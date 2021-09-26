Mary Lou Borrelli
November 17, 1937 - September 22, 2021
Mary L. Borrelli, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt passed away on September 22, 2021, at her home in Knoxville, Tenn., surrounded by her loving family after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born on November 17, 1937, in Richwood, W.Va., to Goldie and Charlie Hicks. Mary Lou received her undergraduate and master's degree from West Virginia University in education. She began her long teaching career in Richwood, W.Va., where she taught high school English. She was the respected cheerleading sponsor for many years. On Sunday mornings, she enjoyed teaching children at First Baptist Church. Mary Lou and family moved to Abingdon, Va., where she continued her teaching career at Abingdon Elementary, and then later at Abingdon High School. She was a member of Abingdon Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir with friends. She loved spending time volunteering at Johnston Memorial Hospital, playing bridge, and entertaining her supper club friends. In 2006, Jerry and Mary Lou moved to Knoxville, Tenn., to be near their son Scott and his family. While in Knoxville, she enjoyed volunteering at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center Hospitality House. On Monday nights she loved going to Bible Study Fellowship at Central Baptist Church Bearden where she was also a member. Mary Lou loved being with friends, watching sports, and ultimately loved being with her family. She was a wonderful cook and loved spending hours in the kitchen. Some of her specialties were lasagna and eggplant parmesan. She loved making countless jars of spaghetti sauce to give to family and friends.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Hicks; mother, Goldie Hicks; and sister, Carolyn Hicks Heltzel. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Jerry Borrelli; her only son Dr. Scott Borrelli and his wife, Amy, and her granddaughters, Morgan and Maddie, of Knoxville, Tenn.; and her brother, Joel Hicks and his wife, Malinda, of Radford, Virginia. She had many nieces and nephews who she adored and loved dearly.
Receiving of friends will be held at Rose Funeral and Cremation - Mann, 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tenn., Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately after the visitation in the chapel. Graveside services will be held at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, Va., 11:30 a.m. Wednesday September 29, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/
. Arrangements by Rose Funeral and Cremation - Mann. Online condolences may be made at rosefuneraltn.com
ROSE - MANN CHAPEL
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 26, 2021.