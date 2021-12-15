Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Jo Buchanan
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
Mary Jo Buchanan

October 29, 1933 - December 10, 2021

ABINGDON, Va.

Mary Jo Buchanan, age 88, passed away at her home on Friday, December 10, 2021 with her husband by her side.

She was born in Elkhart City, Ky. and was the last surviving child of the late Joseph and Stella Looney Ratliff. Mary attended Mt. Carmel Christian Church and was a master at needle point and cross stitch.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dan Buchanan.

All services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Buchanan family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dan so sorry to hear of Mary Jo's passing. Thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Terry Owens
December 15, 2021
Sheriff Blake Andis and the Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office would like to express their sympathy in the death of Mary Jo Buchanan. If our Sheriff’s Office can be of assistance to you during your time of sadness, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Sheriff Andis and Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Blake Andis
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results