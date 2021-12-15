Mary Jo Buchanan
October 29, 1933 - December 10, 2021
ABINGDON, Va.
Mary Jo Buchanan, age 88, passed away at her home on Friday, December 10, 2021 with her husband by her side.
She was born in Elkhart City, Ky. and was the last surviving child of the late Joseph and Stella Looney Ratliff. Mary attended Mt. Carmel Christian Church and was a master at needle point and cross stitch.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dan Buchanan.
All services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Buchanan family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2021.