Mary Roxie Cagle
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Mary Roxie Canter Cagle

July 1, 1932 - March 17, 2022

Mary Roxie Canter Cagle, of Bristol, passed away on March 17, 2022, at Grace Health Care in Abingdon, Va. She was born in Piney Flats, Tenn., a daughter to the late Harry and Amanda Hawk Canter.

Mary was a former employee of Bristol Nursing Home where she worked in the laundry department. She was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Cagle; son, John Ed Cagle; and daughter, Juanita MacMurray.

Survivors include her daughter, Mary Katherine Duke; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren; nephew, Richard Hilliard; and several great nieces and great nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.Weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 18, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Glenwood Cemetery
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
