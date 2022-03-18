Mary Roxie Canter Cagle
July 1, 1932 - March 17, 2022
Mary Roxie Canter Cagle, of Bristol, passed away on March 17, 2022, at Grace Health Care in Abingdon, Va. She was born in Piney Flats, Tenn., a daughter to the late Harry and Amanda Hawk Canter.
Mary was a former employee of Bristol Nursing Home where she worked in the laundry department. She was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Cagle; son, John Ed Cagle; and daughter, Juanita MacMurray.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Katherine Duke; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren; nephew, Richard Hilliard; and several great nieces and great nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.Weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 18, 2022.