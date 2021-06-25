Mary Elizabeth Sams Carrier
Mary Elizabeth Sams Carrier, age 101, of Bluff City, Tenn., went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at NHC of Johnson City. Mary was the daughter of the late Isham Harrison and Charmie Ethel Sams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel Carrier; daughters, Sylvia Leonard and Kay Courter; brothers, Claude, I.H. and Paul Sams; sister, Ruby Sams; and great-grandson, Grant Kloosterman.
Those left to cherish her memories include grandchildren, Lenny Leonard, Mary Kloosterman (Russ), Donna Leonard, Terra Wood (Clark), and Nathan Courter (Mandy); great-grandchildren, Erica, Henry, Helena Kloosterman, Bryson and Blake Fannon; step grandson, Clark Wood Jr.; great great-grandchildren, Oziah and Odessa Austin; nieces, Doris Hayes and Judy Fischer; and nephews, Randy and Tommy Sams.
Mary was of Christian faith, she was a member of Bluff City United Methodist Church. She graduated from Bluff City High School and then went to work at Big Jack and later at Grants.
A service to honor the life of Mary Carrier will be held 6 p.m. at Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel, Friday, June 25, 2021, with Pastor Andrew Stuebs officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5 until 6 p.m. at Tetrick Funeral Home.
A graveside service and interment will be held 11 a.m. at Morning View Cemetery, Saturday, June 26, 2021. Those wishing to attend are ask to arrive at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bluff City United Methodist Church, 468 Cedar Street, Bluff City, TN 37618, or Bluff City Morning View Cemetery Association, Inc., P.O. Box 286, Bluff City, TN 37618.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 25, 2021.