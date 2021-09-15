Mary Emma Olinger Carter
March 10, 2021 - September 13, 2021
RICH VALLEY, Va.
Mary Emma Olinger Carter, age 79, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the home of her daughter after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She loved working in her garden, making beautiful quilts, and taking care of her family. She amazed everyone with her strength and determination to face each challenge put in front of her.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Carrie Olinger; her brothers, Charles, John, and Donald Olinger; her sisters, Betty Jernigan and Dorothy Clear; and her daughter, Amy Michelle Carter.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Carter; daughter, Cathy Roberts; granddaughter, Jessica Kopp and husband, Taylor; grandsons, Christopher and Peyton Roberts; great-grandchildren, Hudson and Henley Kopp; brother, Robert D. Olinger; and sisters, Polly Sue Woodward, Ruby Olinger, Shirley Olinger, Carol Davis, and Brenda Hancock; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank all the doctors and nurses who worked tirelessly to help Mary. Special thanks to all the nurses and caregivers at Abingdon Health and Rehab, and Caris Healthcare. Also Special thanks to Debbie Jones from Amedisys and Krystal Stephenson.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Ridgedale Cemetery with Pastor Jeremy Dunn officiating. Everyone is asked to please meet at the cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Mary Emma Olinger Carter family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA, 24370
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 15, 2021.