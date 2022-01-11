Mary "Renie" Church
July 19, 1936 - January 8, 2022
GLADE SPRING, Va.
"If the car is moving, I'm getting in it". Mary "Renie" Church, age 85, is taking her last car ride on Friday, January 14, 2022. To her it was never the destination but the adventure of getting there. How do you describe your mom so everyone who knew her remembers the best and those who did not get a sense of who the most important person in your life really was? She taught us so many things; humility, perseverance, resiliency, family first and gave us unconditional love and support. The most valuable lesson of all was the best breakfast in the world, besides biscuits and gravy, is Yoohoo and ice cream sandwiches.
Mary wore many shoes in life; Girl Scout leader, active church member of Seven Springs Presbyterian Church, Beanie Baby connoisseur, story teller and expert berry picker and preserve maker. Her greatest adventures were those she created with her grandchildren during summer vacations. The summers were always busy with trips to Tweetsie, Dollywood, the Gulf of Mexico, New Jersey and Michigan with her faithful companion and sister, Pansy and any others who decided to jump in the open van door.
Mary didn't have any buildings named after her; no monuments in her name, but she did have to the chance to instill the joy of living in everyone she met. She taught life skills: how to build blanket forts on the porch, the ins and outs of black berry picking and eating, the fine art of making homemade ice cream and burning weenies and marshmallows over the fire.
She was many things; a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a friend to many. She is survived by her sister, Daisy (Norris) Hawthorne; her children, Michael Church and Robin (Church) Smith; grandchildren. Amanda (Smith) Vickery and Nicholas Smith; and great-grandchildren, Katherine and Brayden Vickery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Robert Church; her brothers, Franklin Eugene Norris Sr., Thomas Denton "Red" Norris, and James Cecil Norris Sr.; and sister, Pansy Evelyn (Norris) Smith. The legacy she leaves behind for others is wonderful childhood memories and THE gravy skillet, fought over by family members.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Glade Presbyterian Cemetery with Pastor Tim Norris officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. at Henderson Funeral Home Thursday evening.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Mary "Renie" Church family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA 24370
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 11, 2022.