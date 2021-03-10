Menu
Mary Katherine Fowler Compton
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave
Chilhowie, VA
Mary Katherine Fowler Compton

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Mary Katherine Fowler Compton, age 88, passed away on Monday March 8, 2021 at her home in Chilhowie. She was a member of Chilhowie United Methodist Church in Chilhowie. She was born in Morristown, Tenn. to the late Howard W. and Mary Lea Harvey.

Mrs. Compton was employed for 25 years by the Smyth County School System.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Cleve Compton Sr; one sister and her husband, Rita Ann and Donald B. Oakley of Morristown, Tenn.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Lester Cleve Compton Jr. and Judy B. Compton of Marion, Va.; grandson, Christopher Lance Compton of Marion, Va; one great granddaughter, Hannah Nichole Millsaps and husband, Austin of Marion, Va.; and one niece and her husband, Donna Lea and Mike Chase of Knoxville, Tenn.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Williams Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Burial will be private at Jarnigan Cemetery in Morristown, Tenn. Please follow all Covid 19 guideliness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Chilhowie United Methodist Church, PO Box 367, Chilhowie, Va. 24319 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis TN. 38101.

Condolences can be made to the family at

www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Compton Family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave, Chilhowie, VA
Mar
11
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave, Chilhowie, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Family we are so sorry for your loss. Mary Katherine was a wonderful friend.
Arnold & Charlotte Williams
March 11, 2021
She always had such a gentleness that immediately comes to mind. Cleve is so glad to greet and hug her, now that they are together again, in God´s perfect place and in God´s presence!
Rosemary Blevins Selman
March 10, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. I know that Mary Katherine will be greatly missed by many. I have many memories of the good times that Arnold and I had with her and Cleve when we were all in Chilhowie. I am keeping all of you in my thoughts and prayers for peace and comfort in these sad times.
Temple Mellinger
March 10, 2021
Lester, Judy and family, I am so sorry to hear of Mrs. Compton's passing. She was one of my favorite teachers and so fun to work with on the floats for our class. She was very smart and creative. I have always admired her. All of you will be in my prayers.
Deborah Cregger Carter
March 10, 2021
Lester and Judy I am so sorry for your loss. She was a beautiful lady! Our thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Dee Paschal Edmondson
March 10, 2021
Fond memories of Miss Mary and Coach Cleve from our shared memories from High School at Chilhowie HS. May the peace of God be with the Family as we share in your loss. Johnnie Cole/Abingdon CHS Class of '66
Johnnie Cole
March 10, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you in this your time of sorrow
Rhett Sutherland
March 10, 2021
