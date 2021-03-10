Mary Katherine Fowler Compton
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Mary Katherine Fowler Compton, age 88, passed away on Monday March 8, 2021 at her home in Chilhowie. She was a member of Chilhowie United Methodist Church in Chilhowie. She was born in Morristown, Tenn. to the late Howard W. and Mary Lea Harvey.
Mrs. Compton was employed for 25 years by the Smyth County School System.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Cleve Compton Sr; one sister and her husband, Rita Ann and Donald B. Oakley of Morristown, Tenn.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Lester Cleve Compton Jr. and Judy B. Compton of Marion, Va.; grandson, Christopher Lance Compton of Marion, Va; one great granddaughter, Hannah Nichole Millsaps and husband, Austin of Marion, Va.; and one niece and her husband, Donna Lea and Mike Chase of Knoxville, Tenn.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Williams Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Burial will be private at Jarnigan Cemetery in Morristown, Tenn. Please follow all Covid 19 guideliness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Chilhowie United Methodist Church, PO Box 367, Chilhowie, Va. 24319 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memphis TN. 38101.
Condolences can be made to the family atwww.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com
. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Compton Family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 10, 2021.