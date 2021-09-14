Mary Edith Wood Crane
March 30, 1930 - September 10, 2021
Mary Edith Wood Crane, 91, Johnson City, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 in the Lakebridge Health Center following an extended illness. She was born March 30, 1930 in Bristol, Tennessee to the late B.A. and Virgie Richardson Wood. She was retired from UNIVAC-UNISYS, Bristol. She loved her grandchildren, loved her flower gardens and humming birds. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Earl Crane who passed away on September 24, 2001, by three sisters and two brothers. Mrs Crane attended Grace Baptist Church, Bristol.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy Jean and Michael Berry, Johnson City; her grandchildren, Michael Berry II and Joseph L. Berry and wife, Katie; her great-grandchildren, Eli Worley, Levi Worley, Bella Grace Berry and Aubrey Pittman; one sister, Doris Ann Richards; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery, (New Section), 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com
.
Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Crane family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 14, 2021.