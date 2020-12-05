Dear Family, I am sorry for your loss, I called her number a few times and I thought

that she may have gone to one of her daughters. We are first cousins, but our family hasn't kept in touch as we should. I know that heaven is better by far and all our family and friends are happy there. I know God is our comforter and He will be with you during this time.



Love and prayers,

Pauline Hall (Mrs. Reamus)

Titus2:13

Margaret Hall Family December 3, 2020