Mary Elizabeth Myers
June 12, 1928 - September 24, 2020
MARION Va.
Mary Elizabeth Myers, age 92, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Valley Health Care Center, Chilhowie, Va. She was born to the late Robert and Gertrude Geiman Myers on June 12, 1928, in Hanover, Penn.
Mary was a true lady. She was strong willed, deep in faith and a wonderful matriarch to her family. Mary was an active member, worship and music committee member, and choir member since the 1980's at the Ebenezer Lutheran Church where she loved to serve wherever she could, especially stuffing Micah's Back Packs until she could no longer stand. She enjoyed the Marion Art League, and other community projects. Mary worked for Bill Huber for many years and then at her retirement, took a part time job with John Sparger that lasted well into her 80's. When she wasn't with family or working, she enjoyed listening to classical or church music and working out with her police friends at Mike's Gym. Her loving and independent spirit will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Francis Myers Jr.; sisters, Dorothy Ramer and husband, Artenith, and Jean Bigham; and brothers, Robert Myers and wife, Mary Ann, and Donald Myers.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Lynda E. Myers and grand-cat, Ember, of Waynesboro, Va.; sister-in-law, Doris Seigler and husband, Harry, of Walpole, Mass.; several nieces and nephews, and beloved friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 1 p.m., outside at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 222 West Main Street, Marion, VA 24354, with Pastor Daniel Hess officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Church Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ebenezer Lutheran Church - World Hunger Project, P.O. Box 1799, Marion, VA 24354.
