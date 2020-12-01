Mary Elsie Hedges
Mary Elsie Hedges, age 98, of Bluff City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at Christian Care Center on Sunday, November 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Hickory Tree on October 3, 1922. A native of Sullivan County. Mary was the daughter of the late John Blevins and Sarah Essie Woods Morrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, of 60 years, Donald G Hedges; her sisters, Zura M. Morrell, Frances E. Morrell and Cordelia M. Dempsey; her brothers, Ruben John Morrell, James Cox Morrell and John B. Morrell Jr.
Mary Elsie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and best friend. She has a smile that was contagious and it would light up a room. She will be missed by her family and all that knew her. Mary was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church of Bluff City where she dedicated her time in the nursery and loved music. She retired from Lady and King Farm Equipment Company.
Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Deborah Henson and husband, Paul of Kingsport, Tennessee and Leesa McKeon of Gastonia, North Carolina; granddaughter, that she absolutely adored, Sarah Katelin Henson of Greenville, South Carolina; grandson, Carson McKeon of Asheville, North Carolina; brother, Raymond Morrell and wife Amelia Belle of Bristol, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Bertie Jo Morrell of Bluff City, Tennessee. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the special caregivers at Christian Care Center of Bristol.
A graveside service to honor the life of Mary E. Morrell Hedges will be conducted at Sunrise Cemetery, Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Jimmy Henson officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside are ask to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home Bluff City Chapel at 12:30 p.m. to go in procession.
Active pallbearers will be Paul Henson, Phil Henson, James Henson, Jimmy Dempsey, Rick Morrell and Ron Fink.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
