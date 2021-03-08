Mary Ellen Frye
December 13, 1925 - March 5, 2021
SALTVILLE, Va.
Mary Ellen Frye, age 95, went to be with the Lord
and loved ones Friday, March 5, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 13, 1925, in Abingdon, Va., to Malcolm and Gracie Warren.
She was a faithful Christian and longtime member of Dow's Chapel and Valley Chapel Church. She worked many years in the textile industry before retiring at age 67 as a Supervisor at Tultex.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two husbands, Garland Shupe, and Marvin Frye of whom she was married for over 50 years until his death in 2003; one brother, Joe Warren and wife, Alberta "Sue"; one sister, Isabella Mullins and former husband, Gaylon; brothers-in-law, Bill Webb, Estil Duff, Riley "Junior" Frye, and Earl Frye; sisters-in-law, Gladys Henderson, Stelma Gobble, Liddie "Toots" Taylor and Wanda Frye; great-daughter-in-law, Amanda Holley.
She is survived by daughter, Elsie Holley and her husband, Gene; one grandson, Eugene Holley and his wife, Cathy; one great-grandson, Keith Holley; sister, Marthalene Webb of Dalesville, Va.; sister, Maxie "Polly" Duff of Princeton, West Virginia; sisters-in-law, Peggy Thomas and Betty Frye; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their kindness, thoughts and prayers.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Henderson Funeral Home with Elder Joe Collins officiating. The burial will follow at the Elizabeth Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Everyone is asked to please follow the Covid-19 guidelines.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA 24370
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 8, 2021.