Mary Alice Goins



April 15, 1923 - February 25, 2021



Mary Alice Goins Wellington was born in Mountain City, Tennessee on April 15, 1923. She entered Heaven's gates on Thursday, February 25, 2021.



A loving mother, wife, daughter, grandmother and homemaker, Mary was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. She treasured herlarge family and extended family of friends.



Mary was predeceased by her loving parents, Peterand Lillie Landers. She was also predeceased by her husband, Charles Goins and brothers, William, James, Floyd, Fred, Bruce, Frank, Walter, and sisters, Ella Mae, Geneva, Annie Bell Grimes, and Lillian (Katherine) Bowman. She was also preceded in death by sons, William Folk, Charles J. Goins, James Goins, Terry Goins and son-in-law, Michael Payne. In addition, Mary is survived by her son, Paul Goins and his wife, Regina; daughters, Darlene Payne, Deborah Goins; stepdaughter, Edwina Vann; special granddaughter, Emma Copeland. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Kim, Casey, Shannon, Sharmaine, Dana, Daron, Teecie, Shay, Jacque, Kristy, Jeremy, Lydia, Amy. She is survived by 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.



Additional survivors include many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family gives everyone who cared for Mary our greatest and warmest gratitude and love.



A private service celebrating and honoring Mary's life, memories will be held at a TBD date.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2021.