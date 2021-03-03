Sponsored by R.A. Clark Funeral Service, Inc. - Bristol.
4 Entries
Deepest Condolences to the entire family. I did not know Ms. Mary personally and never had the pleasure of meeting her in person, however, I learned a lot about her kindness, love and generosity through my dear friend and co-worker, Kim Coffey. What a special person she was! God has now called another angel home. Blessings and prayers to all.
Angie
March 3, 2021
Josh and Dora Taylor
March 2, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Chris Hunt Brenton
Chris Hunt Brenton
March 1, 2021
To my family, may you be comforted in your hour of grief. Stay strong and keep the faith. God will keep you in perfect peace. Aunt Mary will never be forgotten, as long as we have our memories to share. She will be sadly missed. Love you guys. M Landers