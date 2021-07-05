Mary Virginia Miller Harr
October 13, 1922 - July 1, 2021
Mary Virginia Miller Harr, age 98, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on July 1, 2021, at Stonecreek Health and Rehab in Asheville, N.C. She was born on October 13, 1922, a daughter of the late H. Clyde Miller and Myrtle Morrell Miller of Bristol, Tenn. Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, R.C. Harr Jr.; son, David M. Harr; sisters, Audrey M. Myers and Lois M. Arnold; and brother, J.E. Miller.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and a former employee of the County Clerk's Office in Blountville, Tenn.
She is survived by her son, Larry A. Harr of Arden, N.C.; granddaughter, Amy Austin and husband, Matt, of Mars Hill, N.C.; great-grandson, Brice Austin; granddaughter, Leslie Ruff and husband, Scotty, of Brevard, N.C.; great-grandson, Tanner Ruff; sister, Nancy M. Galloway of Bristol, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Erma Booker of Bristol, Tenn.; step granddaughters, Christa Wallen and Linda Wallen of Hendersonville, N.C.; step great-grandsons, Peyton Rudisill, Collin Rudisill, and Lucas Wallen, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July, 6, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Blountville, Tenn. The funeral service will be held after the visitation at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Mary Louise Sitton officiating. The committal and interment will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, the church is requesting that those who attend wear a mask for safety of themselves and others.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 191 Central Heights Road, Blountville, TN 37617.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Harr and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jul. 5, 2021.