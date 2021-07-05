Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Virginia Miller Harr
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN
Mary Virginia Miller Harr

October 13, 1922 - July 1, 2021

Mary Virginia Miller Harr, age 98, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on July 1, 2021, at Stonecreek Health and Rehab in Asheville, N.C. She was born on October 13, 1922, a daughter of the late H. Clyde Miller and Myrtle Morrell Miller of Bristol, Tenn. Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, R.C. Harr Jr.; son, David M. Harr; sisters, Audrey M. Myers and Lois M. Arnold; and brother, J.E. Miller.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and a former employee of the County Clerk's Office in Blountville, Tenn.

She is survived by her son, Larry A. Harr of Arden, N.C.; granddaughter, Amy Austin and husband, Matt, of Mars Hill, N.C.; great-grandson, Brice Austin; granddaughter, Leslie Ruff and husband, Scotty, of Brevard, N.C.; great-grandson, Tanner Ruff; sister, Nancy M. Galloway of Bristol, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Erma Booker of Bristol, Tenn.; step granddaughters, Christa Wallen and Linda Wallen of Hendersonville, N.C.; step great-grandsons, Peyton Rudisill, Collin Rudisill, and Lucas Wallen, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July, 6, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Blountville, Tenn. The funeral service will be held after the visitation at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Mary Louise Sitton officiating. The committal and interment will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, the church is requesting that those who attend wear a mask for safety of themselves and others.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 191 Central Heights Road, Blountville, TN 37617.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Harr and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jul. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
191 Central Heights Road, Blountville, TN
Jul
6
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
191 Central Heights Road, Blountville, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakley Cook Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Virginia known as "Jinny" has been our sweetest neighbor for many years. She was family to us.. We celebrated holidays, birthdays, had alot of talks and laughs.. She was always so sweet and kind to us. She will be missed.. The best neighbor to us.. Rest in peace Virginia..
Jeff and Theresa Hurst
Other
July 6, 2021
Mary Virginia was a beautiful soul inside and out. She offered kindness and love to all who knew her. I will forever cherish the time spent with her and her family. May she Rest In Peace.
Pamela Booker
July 5, 2021
Mary Va. was such a dear lady - always smiling and joyful. I cherish many memories of the Harr family from growing up at Immanuel and at those epic Elsea reunions at my grandmother Clara's house. God's comfort, love, and peace to Larry and family.
Becky Campbell Isaacs
Family
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results