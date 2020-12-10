Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Marie McHargue Hodges
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 E Watauga Ave
Johnson City, TN
Mary Marie McHargue Hodges

Mary Marie McHargue Hodges, 92, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, formerly of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Flo and Phil Jones Hospice in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Marie was born to the late Oren Edgar and Lizzie Bell (Yount) McHargue in Memphis, Texas, on March 22, 1928. She worked for Raytheon in Bristol, Tennessee, and retired in 1988 after 33 years of service.

Marie was a member of Skyline Heights Baptist Church. She served as a Sunday School Teacher, volunteered for the Medical Center, active on the prayer committee at church, and a member of the Johnson City Women's Club. Marie enjoyed cooking, church activities, and family reunions. She genuinely loved her family and friends and treasured the time she could spend with them.

In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Hodges; brothers, Harmon and Lonnie McHargue; sisters, Lillie Merrick, Ann Homan, Stella Riehart, and Jessie Mae Washbourne.

Survivors include her two daughters, Janice Leigh Hodges Dowd and husband, Barry of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Sara Marie Hodges Bostic of Knoxville, Tennessee; two sons, Kenneth Ray Hodges and wife, Vonda of DeRidder, Louisiana, David Keith Hodges of Rockwall, Texas; four grandsons, Christopher Ray Hodges and wife, Audrye of Winnie, Texas, Timothy Andrew Hodges of Beaumont, Texas, Jesse Oren Bostic of Chicago, Illinois, and Jared Steven Bostic of Knoxville, Tennessee; three great-granddaughters, Cadence Marie Hodges and Elizabeth Rae Hodges of Lake Arthur, Louisiana, and Charlotte Bernice Hodges of Winnie, Texas; sister, Martha Skinner of Keller, Texas.

The Hodges family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Friday, December 11, 2020, in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. with her son, the Rev. Kenneth Hodges officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Alton McIntosh, Billy Donaldson, Kenneth Francis, Don Sparks, and Dewayne Sparks will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include Jim Greene, Joe Broyles, Mac McLellan, and Chad Stephens. Those who wish to attend the services are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. For those who wish to you can access the Funeral live on our Facebook page.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the Hodges family by visiting www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 928-6111
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 E Watauga Ave PO Box 2265, Johnson City, TN
Dec
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 E Watauga Ave PO Box 2265, Johnson City, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My deepest sympathy to her family
Travis Roark
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results