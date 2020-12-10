Mary Marie McHargue Hodges
Mary Marie McHargue Hodges, 92, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, formerly of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Flo and Phil Jones Hospice in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Marie was born to the late Oren Edgar and Lizzie Bell (Yount) McHargue in Memphis, Texas, on March 22, 1928. She worked for Raytheon in Bristol, Tennessee, and retired in 1988 after 33 years of service.
Marie was a member of Skyline Heights Baptist Church. She served as a Sunday School Teacher, volunteered for the Medical Center, active on the prayer committee at church, and a member of the Johnson City Women's Club. Marie enjoyed cooking, church activities, and family reunions. She genuinely loved her family and friends and treasured the time she could spend with them.
In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Hodges; brothers, Harmon and Lonnie McHargue; sisters, Lillie Merrick, Ann Homan, Stella Riehart, and Jessie Mae Washbourne.
Survivors include her two daughters, Janice Leigh Hodges Dowd and husband, Barry of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Sara Marie Hodges Bostic of Knoxville, Tennessee; two sons, Kenneth Ray Hodges and wife, Vonda of DeRidder, Louisiana, David Keith Hodges of Rockwall, Texas; four grandsons, Christopher Ray Hodges and wife, Audrye of Winnie, Texas, Timothy Andrew Hodges of Beaumont, Texas, Jesse Oren Bostic of Chicago, Illinois, and Jared Steven Bostic of Knoxville, Tennessee; three great-granddaughters, Cadence Marie Hodges and Elizabeth Rae Hodges of Lake Arthur, Louisiana, and Charlotte Bernice Hodges of Winnie, Texas; sister, Martha Skinner of Keller, Texas.
The Hodges family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Friday, December 11, 2020, in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. with her son, the Rev. Kenneth Hodges officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Alton McIntosh, Billy Donaldson, Kenneth Francis, Don Sparks, and Dewayne Sparks will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include Jim Greene, Joe Broyles, Mac McLellan, and Chad Stephens. Those who wish to attend the services are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. For those who wish to you can access the Funeral live on our Facebook page.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Hodges family by visiting www.appfh.net
. Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 928-6111
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 10, 2020.