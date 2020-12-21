Mary Carole Horne
May 4, 1941 - December 18, 2020
Mary Carole Jessee Horne, 79, a lifelong resident of Lebanon, Va., passed away at her home on Friday, December 18, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, C.D. "Tip" and Mary Jane Settle Jessee.
Twittle, a nickname given to her by her father at an early age, graduated from Lebanon High School where she was a longtime member of the marching band. She was also a majorette and a member of the basketball team.
She was a lifetime member of Lebanon Memorial United Methodist Church and played both the piano and the organ for over fifty years. She was extremely proud of the L.M.U.M.C.'s men's choir, which she organized, directed, and accompanied by playing the piano. Graduating from Lebanon High School, she pursued a musical education at East Tennessee State University and began her teaching career at St. Paul High School as a band director and public school music teacher. Later, she transferred to Lebanon High School assuming the same teaching roles. She concluded her career as a music instructor at Southwest Virginia Community College. Over the years, she shared her God-given talent by freely teaching many to play the piano.
She is survived by her husband, Lee Scott Horne; daughter, Amanda Stanley (Reed); granddaughters, whom she dearly loved, Jaylee and Juliana Stanley, all of Lebanon; brothers, Richard Jessee (Magge), St. Paul, Va., and W.D, "Tip" Jessee; nephew, Chris Jessee, both of Abingdon, Va.; nieces, with whom she shared a very special relationship, Allison Sutherland (Kevin) and Sarah Gilmer (Joel); loving friend, Joyce Buckles.
She took great pleasure in her music and enjoyed spending time with her husband and family at their home at South Holston Lake. She also enjoyed traveling to Key Largo, Florida during winter months. Anyone who was fortunate enough to have heard her play the piano or have seen her wonderful smile will agree they received a true blessing that will leave them with happy memories.
At her request, she will be cremated. A musical celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
The family is incredibly grateful to the Home Nursing Company of Lebanon and Cora Johnson for their dedicated and loving care.
Those wishing to express sympathy may do so by memorials to Lebanon Memorial United Methodist Church, 24 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va. 24266.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 21, 2020.