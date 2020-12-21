Our condolences to Lee and the family on their loss. 45 yrs ago, Lee and Twittle let Gene and I get married in their home. So many good memories. Twittle was a beautiful and caring lady. I know she will be missed by so many, but may you remember all the good and wonderful things she brought into this world and may it bring a smile upon your face each time you do. Memories are timeless treasures you hold in your heart and will always be there for you.

Dianna Cochran December 22, 2020