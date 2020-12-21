Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Carole Horne
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Avenue
Lebanon, VA
Mary Carole Horne

May 4, 1941 - December 18, 2020

Mary Carole Jessee Horne, 79, a lifelong resident of Lebanon, Va., passed away at her home on Friday, December 18, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, C.D. "Tip" and Mary Jane Settle Jessee.

Twittle, a nickname given to her by her father at an early age, graduated from Lebanon High School where she was a longtime member of the marching band. She was also a majorette and a member of the basketball team.

She was a lifetime member of Lebanon Memorial United Methodist Church and played both the piano and the organ for over fifty years. She was extremely proud of the L.M.U.M.C.'s men's choir, which she organized, directed, and accompanied by playing the piano. Graduating from Lebanon High School, she pursued a musical education at East Tennessee State University and began her teaching career at St. Paul High School as a band director and public school music teacher. Later, she transferred to Lebanon High School assuming the same teaching roles. She concluded her career as a music instructor at Southwest Virginia Community College. Over the years, she shared her God-given talent by freely teaching many to play the piano.

She is survived by her husband, Lee Scott Horne; daughter, Amanda Stanley (Reed); granddaughters, whom she dearly loved, Jaylee and Juliana Stanley, all of Lebanon; brothers, Richard Jessee (Magge), St. Paul, Va., and W.D, "Tip" Jessee; nephew, Chris Jessee, both of Abingdon, Va.; nieces, with whom she shared a very special relationship, Allison Sutherland (Kevin) and Sarah Gilmer (Joel); loving friend, Joyce Buckles.

She took great pleasure in her music and enjoyed spending time with her husband and family at their home at South Holston Lake. She also enjoyed traveling to Key Largo, Florida during winter months. Anyone who was fortunate enough to have heard her play the piano or have seen her wonderful smile will agree they received a true blessing that will leave them with happy memories.

At her request, she will be cremated. A musical celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

The family is incredibly grateful to the Home Nursing Company of Lebanon and Cora Johnson for their dedicated and loving care.

Those wishing to express sympathy may do so by memorials to Lebanon Memorial United Methodist Church, 24 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va. 24266.

Share memories and condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com.

Owens Funeral Service and Cremation Services, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 21, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Owens Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Owens Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Lee Scott, a lot of years have gone by since you and I were in Boy Scouts, but my heart is saddened by the loss of your beloved wife.
John Parrott
December 30, 2020
I remember Mary Carol in high school, she had the most wonderful personality, was the best member of the band ever, being a majorette! Heaven has gained an angle! God blessed Lee Scott and the family! Norma McCloud Villars, Richmond,VA
Norma McCloud Villars
December 27, 2020
I remember Mary when I was growing up in Lebanon. I used to deliver papers to her when she lived in the Pruner addition. She was one of my nicest customers. Heaven's gain.
Alison Walls
December 22, 2020
Our condolences to Lee and the family on their loss. 45 yrs ago, Lee and Twittle let Gene and I get married in their home. So many good memories. Twittle was a beautiful and caring lady. I know she will be missed by so many, but may you remember all the good and wonderful things she brought into this world and may it bring a smile upon your face each time you do. Memories are timeless treasures you hold in your heart and will always be there for you.
Dianna Cochran
December 22, 2020
It was a joy to chat with Lee Scott and Mary Carol when they visited the lake, Beautiful inside and out! God Bless and Comfort you all.
Larry and Sonia Petersek
December 21, 2020
Gary Faraci
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results