Mary Louisa Hulbert
April 24, 1924 - April 3, 2022
On April 3, 2022, Mary Louisa Hulbert, 97, beloved wife of the late Laburton Willis Hulbert; devoted sister of three late brothers and two late sisters.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was born in Bristol, Virginia, to the late Dennis Hale and Nancy Belle (Jones) Goodman. Mary was employed as a Cryptologic Staff Officer with the NSA. After more than 35 years of service, she retired in 1979.
The family will receive friends at the Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, located in the Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville, Maryland, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 10 until 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. A private family interment will be held in the Valley Forge Memorial Garden in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Online condolences may be made at www.HarryWitzkeFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 10, 2022.