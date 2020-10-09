Mary Lee Warren
February 1, 1935 - October 1, 2020
Mary Lee Warren, 85, of Meadowview, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Valley Health Care Center, in Chilhowie, Va., following an extended illness. She was born in Glade Spring, Va., on February 1, 1935, a daughter of the late Elmer Blevins and Leola Blevins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth M. Warren; one brother, Harold Blevins; and one sister, Sue Barker.
Mary was a loving and a devoted wife, mother, sister and aunt. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Mary was a resident of Damascus area for many years serving the community as a hairdresser. She also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Mary is survived by her son, Kenny Warren and wife, Trish, of Meadowview, Va.; one brother, Stewart Blevins of Chilhowie, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special thank you to nursing staff of Valley Health Care Center for all the love and care shown to Mary the past few years.
Due to current health concerns, there was a private burial at Sunset Memorial Park, Damascus, Va. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com
. Mrs. Warren and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236, ph. (276) 475-3631.
Garrett Funeral Home
203 North Shady Avenue, Damascus, VA 24236
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 9, 2020.