Mary Lou Houser Jett
June 19, 1928 - March 17, 2021
Mary Lou Houser Jett passed away peacefully on March 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, friend, and "Nannie".
Mary Lou was born in Augusta County, Va., to Raymond A. And Virgie H. Graves. She lived in Staunton, Va. until 1966 when her family relocated to Bristol, where she lived for the past 55 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph L. Houser in 1975; her second husband, Howard F. Jett in 1991; two brothers, Robert and Clayburn Graves; and two sisters, Barbara Jean Fitzgerald and Joyce Grant.
Mary Lou is survived by her three sons, Robb Houser of Jonesborough, Tenn., Dennis Houser and wife, Donna, of Roanoke, Va., and Doug Houser and wifem Debbie, of Scott Depot, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Brandon Houser, Lindsay Allen and husband, Johnathon, and Ty Houser; two great-grandchildren, Luke Chitwood and Everly Allen; her special friend, Dorsie Wood; and her extended family, Mike, Kay, and the Kovacs family.
Mary Lou attended the Community Church at Bristol, where she and her late husband Ralph were charter/founding members. Mary Lou was a past elder and served faithfully in volunteer and leadership roles. She enthusiastically delivered the Sunday Children's Sermon for years enriching the lives of many.
Mary Lou was employed by the Bristol Virginia Social Services Department for 29 years where she retired as its director. Additionally, she was a member of the Business Education Board of Virginia High School, as well as member, vice-chair, and chairperson of the Bristol Virginia School Board.
Her interests included square dancing, line dancing, and all other country western dancing. She also enjoyed writing and directing skits and plays for church and work. She spent a lot of time watching sports, especially her beloved New York Yankees, and spent countless nights playing cards and Yahtzee with family and friends.
Mary Lou will be remembered for her love of family, generosity, and the joy that she brought others. We are all truly blessed to have had her in our lives. Though she may have moved on, Mary Lou was, and forever will be, loved so much by so many.
The funeral services will be conddcuted at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021, at The Community Church at Bristol with Shawn Street officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Community Church at Bristol, 6320 Old Jonesboro Road, Bristol, TN 37620.
