Mary Jane Luffman
September 12, 1924 - December 16, 2021
Mary Jane Luffman died on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the age of 97. She was born in Ocean City, Maryland, the daughter of Harry James and Sarah (Sadie) Pennewell. Mary Jane graduated from high school in Berlin, Maryland and went on to earn her R.N. at the University of Maryland School of Nursing. She continued her training in New York City, just at the end of World War II.
In 1946, while home on a visit, Mary Jane met the love of her life, Grady C. Luffman. She married Grady that year and during the course of their lives, they lived in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Florida, moving to Bristol, Tennessee in 1997 to be nearer their children. Throughout her life, Mary Jane loved to cook and entertain. She was a woman of committed faith and her organizational skills and sense of discipline provided a model to her family.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Grady; and infant daughter, Sarah Dawn. Survivors are Rebecca (Bob) Tate, Beth (Pat) Flannagan and Donna Luffman of Bristol, Tennessee, and Grady C. Luffman Jr. of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Mary Jane was proud of her six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, as well as her Pennewell niece and nephews, of Pensacola, Florida.
A memorial service will be conducted in January at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, with interment at the National Cemetery at Mountain Home in Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Bristol, Virginia.
Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed

Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services
417 Lee St. Bristol, VA 24201 276-669-6141
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 19, 2021.