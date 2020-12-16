Mary Lea Brown Moore



1942 - 2020



Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Mary Lea Brown Moore, age 78, of Jefferson, Georgia, formerly of Wytheville, Virginia, who entered into rest on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.



Mrs. Moore was born in Fairlawn, Virginia, a daughter of the late Ernest Ross Brown and the late Edna Yeatts Brown. Mrs. Moore was a graduate of Radford College where she received her Bachelors Degree and was a retired educator, having taught school for forty-two years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Moore was preceded by a son, Charles Ross Moore.



Survivors include her husband of fifty-seven years, Charles Oewel Moore of Jefferson; one son, Scott Moore and his wife, Beth, of Jefferson; two grandchildren, Anna Moore and Sarah Moore of Jefferson; and one sister, Ann Boling of Denver, Colo.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 16, 2020.