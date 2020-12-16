Menu
Mary Lea Moore
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Evans Funeral Home
1350 Winder Highway
Jefferson, GA
Mary Lea Brown Moore

1942 - 2020

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Mary Lea Brown Moore, age 78, of Jefferson, Georgia, formerly of Wytheville, Virginia, who entered into rest on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Mrs. Moore was born in Fairlawn, Virginia, a daughter of the late Ernest Ross Brown and the late Edna Yeatts Brown. Mrs. Moore was a graduate of Radford College where she received her Bachelors Degree and was a retired educator, having taught school for forty-two years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Moore was preceded by a son, Charles Ross Moore.

Survivors include her husband of fifty-seven years, Charles Oewel Moore of Jefferson; one son, Scott Moore and his wife, Beth, of Jefferson; two grandchildren, Anna Moore and Sarah Moore of Jefferson; and one sister, Ann Boling of Denver, Colo.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 16, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.