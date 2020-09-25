Mary Nell Hurt Bays
ST. PAUL, Va.
Mary Nell Hurt Bays, 75, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in Abingdon Health and Rehab in Abingdon, Virginia.
She was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, daughter of the late Claude Hamilton and Nell Myrtle Cox Hurt. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Melissa Katherine Bays; sister, Constance Ann Shannon; and nephew, Michael Hurt.
She was retired from the Virginia Department of Rehabilitative Services and was a member of the First Baptist Church in St. Paul, Virginia. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was the cook of the family. Cooking for all the family gatherings. "Granny" as she was called by her grandbabies, loved her grandbabies with all of her heart and was always there for them to give encouragement in any way she could. Her big smile will be missed around town.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jim Bays; two daughters, Sharon Linkous and husband, Robert of St. Paul, Virginia and Christine Fields and husband, Christopher of Abingdon, Virginia; four grandbabies, Marley Linkous, Hayden Linkous, Aubrey Linkous, and Maddie Fields; sister-in-law, Mary Kiser and husband, Jack of St. Paul, Virginia; one brother, Lynn Hurt and wife, Beth of Brooksville, Florida; and several other family members.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral Services for Mary Nell Hurt Bays will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, in the Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Lee Kidd officiating. Committal Services and Interment will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Family and Friends are asked to meet at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, in Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia following the same restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Paul First Baptist Church, 3103 Deacon Drive, St. Paul, VA 24283. A radio broadcast of the service will be available on the Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on radio station 88.9 FM during the service for those who would like to remain in your vehicle.
Online condolences may be sent to the Bays family through our website and a video tribute and funeral service may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.