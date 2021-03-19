Mary Ann Rapp
August 12, 1943 - March 16, 2021
Mary Ann Rapp, 77, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Perry Hawkins officiating. The committal and interment will be held at Shipley Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., following the service.
In lieu of flowers, Mary requested Teddy Bears to be collected and donated to local police department for children in difficult situations.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Rapp and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 19, 2021.