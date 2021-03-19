Menu
Mary Ann Rapp
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN
Mary Ann Rapp

August 12, 1943 - March 16, 2021

Mary Ann Rapp, 77, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Perry Hawkins officiating. The committal and interment will be held at Shipley Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., following the service.

In lieu of flowers, Mary requested Teddy Bears to be collected and donated to local police department for children in difficult situations.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Rapp and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN
Mar
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN
Mar
20
Committal
Shipley Cemetery
Bristol,, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Maryann was an amazing person. I considered her my Aunt , as did my son. Forever in my heart. RIP. I will always love her.
Amy Munoz-Hamilton
March 18, 2021
