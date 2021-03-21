Mary Aileen Cantrell Rutherford
October 28, 1927 - March 18, 2021
Mary Aileen Cantrell Rutherford, 93, of Bristol, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at NHC Rehabilitation of Bristol. She was born on October 28, 1927 in Bristol, Tennessee to the late Jess and Minnie Grubb Cantrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo H. Rutherford; sisters, Myrtle Butterworth; Ada Black; and a brother, Jerry Cantrell and son-in-law, Michael Akers.
Aileen and Leo were married on November 18, 1950. She graduated from Holston Valley High School in 1946. Aileen began working at age 16 at Woolworths and later worked at the Thread Mill. She also worked at Big Jack, as well as Monroe Calculating. As they started to build their family, Aileen began her journey as a homemaker. In her earlier years you could find Aileen in her garden or cultivating her beautiful flower gardens. She loved traveling and spending time with her family while caring for others. She truly was a servant of God. She always put others before herself.
Aileen was a member of Rosemont Presbyterian Church where she loved visiting her friends and rejoicing with them. She was a charter life member of the Bristol Life Saving Crew and a life member of the Auxiliary of Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads. Aileen will always be remembered for her strong faith in God, her love for her family and her astounding care and compassion for others.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Akers of Bristol, Tenn.; a son, Herschel Rutherford (Linda) of Knoxville, Tenn.; special great-niece, Joan Williams and special nephew, Noble Cantrell. She also leaves behind many special friends and family.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Laura Plaster and the Rev. Scott Spence officiating. To watch the service via livestream, please visit www.oakley-cook.com
and follow through the link attached to Aileen's obituary. The committal and interment will be held after the service at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. Pallbearers will include Bill Bowman, Mike Coches, Bryan Gentry, Alex Holdway, Tim Holdway, Allen Peppler, and David Wright. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Bristol Lifesaving Crew and Auxiliary, Dr. Thomas Green Jr. and staff, Dr. Tom Townsend and pharmacy staff of CVS on West State Street.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Bristol Lifesaving Crew, 1601 Euclid Avenue Bristol, VA 24201 or Grandfather Home for Children, 158 Grandfather Home Dr. Banner Elk, NC 28604 or McIver Presbyterian Church 1900 Euclid Avenue Bristol, VA 24201
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Ms. Aileen and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 21, 2021.