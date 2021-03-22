Menu
Mary Aileen Cantrell Rutherford
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Mary Aileen Cantrell Rutherford

October 28, 1927 - March 18, 2021

Mary Aileen Cantrell Rutherford, 93, of Bristol, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at NHC Rehabilitation of Bristol.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Laura Plaster and the Rev. Scott Spence officiating. To watch the service via livestream, please visit www.oakley-cook.com and follow through the link attached to Aileen's obituary. The committal and interment will be held after the service at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Ms. Aileen and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Oakley-Cook Funeral Home
Bristol, TN
Mar
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory
2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barbara was very sorry to hear of your mom´s passing. Prayers for you and all your family. Remember going to church with you all when I stayed overbite. She was a sweet lady.
Judy Hashbarger King
March 21, 2021
