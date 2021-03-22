Mary Aileen Cantrell Rutherford
October 28, 1927 - March 18, 2021
Mary Aileen Cantrell Rutherford, 93, of Bristol, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at NHC Rehabilitation of Bristol.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Laura Plaster and the Rev. Scott Spence officiating. To watch the service via livestream, please visit www.oakley-cook.com
and follow through the link attached to Aileen's obituary. The committal and interment will be held after the service at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Ms. Aileen and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
