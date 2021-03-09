Mary P. Sutherland
CASTLEWOOD, Va.
I can only imagine what it was like when our precious mom, Mary Evelyn Pardue Sutherland, 94, walked beside Jesus and saw him face-to-face and was surrounded by all his glory. I would love to know if she just stood still or fell to her knees. I'm sure she was already singing Hallelujah because she loved singing and spent many years praising God in the choir at St. Paul Assembly of God Church in St. Paul, Virginia.
Mary was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on December 21, 1926, and spent most of her childhood in Old Hickory, Tennessee, with her only sibling, Thelma Louise Smiley. Their parents were Henry Clay Pardue and Gladys Hunter. She attended DuPont Elementary and High School.
She was a woman of faith and strength. She worked for DuPont in Nashville until moving to Detroit, Michigan, where she met the man that she would enjoy over sixty long years with, Miles Sutherland. Upon moving to Hazel Mountain, Virginia, and Dickenson County, she became a substitute teacher at Castlewood High and Elementary and would keep that role until 1983 when she devoted her time and care to her husband after being in the McClure Mine Explosion.
She is survived by her son, and devoted caretaker of five years, Mike Sutherland and Tammy of Dungannon, Virginia; two daughters, Marsha Self and Randall of Abingdon, Virginia, and Marie Weatherly and Steve, and their children, Britt and Tonya, all of Nashville, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Dr. Michael Sutherland Jr. and Tara, Aaron Kennedy and Brittany, Amber Sutherland, Bryce Hughes, Seth Hughes, Jason Self and Whitney, Tim Self and Holly, and Brandon Self and Bridgette; several great-grandchildren; special friends, Bill and Theda Bailey, Lewis and Gwen Kiser, Gussie Martin, Lynn Vaughn, and Regina Gibson; special niece and nephew, Sandra Reddy and Jerry Smiley; and special pup, Rascal.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral services for Mary P. Sutherland will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Scott Million officiating. Committal services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Sutherland-Johnson Cemetery in Dante, Virginia, in Dickenson County. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia.
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 9, 2021.