Mary P. Sutherland
CASTLEWOOD, Va.
Mary Evelyn Pardue Sutherland, 94, walked beside Jesus and saw him face-to-face and was surrounded by all his glory.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral services for Mary P. Sutherland will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Scott Million officiating. Committal services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Sutherland-Johnson Cemetery in Dante, Virginia, in Dickenson County. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia.
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 10, 2021.