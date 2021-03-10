Menu
Mary P. Sutherland
FUNERAL HOME
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive
Castlewood, VA
Mary P. Sutherland

CASTLEWOOD, Va.

Mary Evelyn Pardue Sutherland, 94, walked beside Jesus and saw him face-to-face and was surrounded by all his glory.

Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral services for Mary P. Sutherland will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Scott Million officiating. Committal services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Sutherland-Johnson Cemetery in Dante, Virginia, in Dickenson County. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Sutherland family through our website and a video tribute and funeral service may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive PO Box 640, Castlewood, VA
Mar
10
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive PO Box 640, Castlewood, VA
Mar
11
Committal
1:00p.m.
Sutherland-Johnson Cemetery in Dante
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Castlewood Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry to hear about Mary we had some great time in the choir
Curtis Minton
March 10, 2021
