Mary Jane Stoots Taylor
September 8, 1931 - September 20, 2021
Mary Jane Stoots Taylor, age 90, of Bristol, Va, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Elmcroft of Bristol. She was born September 8, 1931 in Bristol, Va, a daughter of the late Robert Cleveland and Flora Belle Jones Stoots. Mrs. Taylor was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She was a member of Booher's Chapel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Joel Ray Taylor Sr.; sons, Joel Ray Taylor Jr. and wife Norma, Mark Anthony Taylor; grandchildren, Jason Ray Taylor, Casandra Lee Taylor; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 in the Cox Family Cemetery with Richard Bateman officiating. The family will be receiving friends before the burial from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at Joel Ray Taylor Sr.'s residence, 393 Overland Road, Bristol, Va 24202. Pallbearers include Jason Taylor, Joe Pullon, Rodney Pippin, Tim Hensley, Stacy Jones, and Mark Winningham. Honorary pallbearers include Robert Booher, Todge Cross, and Randy Cross.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Booher's Chapel United Methodist Church, 834 Barclay Drive, Bristol, VA 24202.
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
