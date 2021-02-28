Menu
Mary Ada McClure Thomas
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street
Bristol, VA
Mary Ada McClure Thomas

August 15, 1941 - February 25, 2021

Mary Ada McClure Thomas, 79, of Bristol, Va., passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn., following an extended illness.

She was born in Glade Spring, Va., on August 15, 1941, a daughter of the late Howard Wayne McClure and Sally Estep McClure. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Hobert Raymond Thomas; and two sisters, Lucy McClure and Dorothy McClure.

Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She had attended Calvary Bible Church Bristol, Va. Mary truly enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She loved going on family trips.

Mary is survived by her three loving daughters, Vickie Thomas Chafin of Bristol, Va., Patty Ann Sweet (Mark) of Bridgewater, Va., and Marie Crusenberry (Todd) of Bristol, Va.; one brother, David McClure (Ann) of Lodi, Va.; one sister, Charlotte Stallard of Meadowview, Va.; three grandsons, Wayne Robinson of Rock Hill, S.C., Clint Chafin (Morgan O'Quinn) of Bristol, Va., and Noah Crusenberry of Bristol, Va.; three granddaughters, Victoria Tolbert of Charlotte, N.C., Katie Owens (Isaac) of Abingdon, VA, and Samantha Anderson (Alex) of Bristol, Va.; three great-grandsons, Houston Tolbert, Benjamin Stork and Cash Owens; two great-granddaughters, Bailey Sue Tolbert and Aria Brooke Anderson; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

There will be a graveside service held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Forrest Hills Memory Gardens in Abingdon, Va., with Pastor Todd Crusenberry officiating. Pallbearers will be the grandsons.

Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Thomas and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201; ph.#: (276) 669-6141.

Blevins Funeral Home

417 Lee Street, Bristol, Va.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forrest Hills Memory Gardens in Abingdon
VA
