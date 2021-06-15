Mattie Gray Henegar
March 5, 1917 - June 11, 2021
SALTVILLE, Va.
Mattie Gray Henegar, age 104, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, June 11, 2021. She was born on March 5, 1917, to Samuel Olson Orr and Mattie Ann (Dunn) Orr in Glade Spring.
Mattie Gray graduated high school in 1935 and worked briefly as a waitress at Mason's in Glade Spring before taking a job in 1937 with the U.S. Post Office in Glade Spring. She retired in 1972 after 35 years of service. She was a member of Madam Russell United Methodist Church for many years.
Mattie Gray met her future husband, Glenford Porter Henegar, on a double-blind date. He was a foreman at Olin Corporation and was later promoted to chlorine plant superintendent. They were married Nov. 5, 1938 in Wytheville and celebrated 54 years of marriage before his death on June 21, 1992.
Mattie Gray lived a long, rich, and meaningful life. She epitomized grace and generosity and was kind to all.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mattie Gray was preceded in death by one brother, seven sisters; and her dear friend, Mabel Tuell.
Left to cherish her memory always are special nephew, Mike and Loretta Hodgson and their family, Sarah Gillespie and Cameron Waugh and children, Conner and Bella, Matthew Hunter Gillespie and son Isaac; special niece, Beth Bowelle (John, deceased) and her family, Brad and Scarlett Bowelle and their chidren, Drew and Madison Bowelle, Paige Bowelle and Lisa Wessner; special friend, Nelda Holmes; faithful caregivers, who became like family, Pam Fields, Pam and Luke Ratliff, and Gay Gilley; numerous friends and family members.
A private viewing for immediate family will be held. Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, with the Rev. Lisa Bryant of Madam Russell United Methodist Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Old Glade Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 336, Glade Spring, VA 24340 or a charity of your choice
.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Mattie Gray Henegar family.
D. R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA 24370
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 15, 2021.