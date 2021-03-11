Mavis Corrine Cox
Mavis Corrine Cox, 83, of Willis, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. She was born on May 22, 1937, to the late Clova Bolt Dalton. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Warren "Bud" Cox; granddaughter, Misty Jo Cox; brother, Venston Dalton; and sisters, Mabel Boyd and Lareda Quesenberry.
"Rean" was the oldest of nine siblings. She was born and raised in the Buffalo Mountain community, which she dearly loved. She was a loving wife and devoted mother to her children. When asked what made her happy, she said "Family". Rean also opened up her home and heart to her many extended family and friends throughout her life. Welcoming everyone with kindness, open arms and a wonderful smile, those moments will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Warren "Bo" (Ann), Lloyd (Becky), Christine (John) Benson, and Eldon (Leslie); five grandchildren, Angie (Matt), Travis (Samantha), Jessica (Devon), Amanda, and Michael (Amie); 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Norman Dalton, William Dalton, Earl Dalton, and Franklin Dalton; and sister, Wanda Linkous.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Danny Phillips and Pastor Vernon Dalton officiating. Interment followed in the Irenia Mayberry Cox Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Ann for the loving care you gave mom. We would also like to thank the great care from Dr. Judy and Dr. Goldschmidt along with their staff, the Intrepid Hospice Team, and the staff of Maberry Funeral Home.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 11, 2021.