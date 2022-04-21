Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maxie Loretta Felty Laughlin
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 23 2022
2:00p.m.
Laughlin Family Cemetery
Send Flowers
Maxie Loretta Felty Laughlin

December 13, 1933 - April 19, 2022

Maxie Loretta Felty Laughlin, age 88, of Kingsport, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at her home. She was born on December 13, 1933, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Isaac Felty and Nora Houser Felty. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Scott S. Laughlin; grandson, Kevin Moody; six sisters, and three brothers.

Survivors include her son, Michael Laughlin and wife, Cindy; daughter, Sandra L. Moody and husband, Daniel; grandchildren, Scotty Laughlin and Danelle Greene and husband, Mark; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Claire Greene, Emily and Gabrielle Laughlin; great great-granddaughter, Riley; several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday April 23, 2022, at Laughlin Family Cemetery with Brother Zeb Cross officiating.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Laughlin Family Cemetery
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.