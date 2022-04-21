Maxie Loretta Felty Laughlin
December 13, 1933 - April 19, 2022
Maxie Loretta Felty Laughlin, age 88, of Kingsport, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at her home. She was born on December 13, 1933, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Isaac Felty and Nora Houser Felty. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Scott S. Laughlin; grandson, Kevin Moody; six sisters, and three brothers.
Survivors include her son, Michael Laughlin and wife, Cindy; daughter, Sandra L. Moody and husband, Daniel; grandchildren, Scotty Laughlin and Danelle Greene and husband, Mark; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Claire Greene, Emily and Gabrielle Laughlin; great great-granddaughter, Riley; several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday April 23, 2022, at Laughlin Family Cemetery with Brother Zeb Cross officiating.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 21, 2022.