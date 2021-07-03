Maxie Lee Miller
April 21, 1931 - June 30, 2021
Maxie Lee Miller of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on June 30, 2021, at Elmcroft Senoir Living in Bristol, Tenn.
She was born in Kingsport, Tenn., the daughter of the late Ethel May Worley Miller and O.S. Miller and grew up in Hiltons, Va. She was a graduate of Hiltons High School in Scott County, Va. Maxie received her B.A. degree from King College of Bristol, Tenn., where she majored in English with a minor in History and French. She received her Master's degree from The University of Virginia and also earned 30 hours beyond the Master's at East Tennessee State University.
She is survived by her brother, Jimmy L. Miller and wife, June; special niece, Kathy A. Tarro and husband, Andre; special nephew, Jonathan S. Miller and wife, Joan; four grandnephews that were very close to her, Jon, Josh, Wesley and Kyle; as well as several cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Memories Mausoleum at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
, 207 N Boone St., Johnson City, TN 37604.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Ms. Miller and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Oakley-Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Jul. 3 to Jul. 8, 2021.