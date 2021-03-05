Melba Lois Peters
April 22, 1936 - March 4, 2021
Melba Lois Thompson Peters, age 84, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed from this life on Thursday, March 4, 2021 after a lengthy illness at her home. Melba was a homemaker, a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was well-known for her love of growing beautiful flowers and her wonderful strawberry cobbler. She was beloved by her family, friends and church family. Melba was the daughter of the late, Martin Luther and Virginia Gertrude Thompson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Walter L. Peters; brother, Martin "Gene" Thompson; and son-in-law, David Threlkeld.
She is survived by two daughters, Melanie Threlkeld, Allison Fields (Samuel); six grandchildren, Misty Threlkeld (Marshall Kirkpatrick), Daniel Threlkeld (Stevie), John Threlkeld (Nikki), Nathaniel Fields (Samantha), Jacob Fields and Sam Fields; five great grandchildren, Lucas Kirkpatrick, Mason Threlkeld, Arieana Threlkeld, David Threlkeld and Ryder Fields; brother, Joseph Thompson (Geraldine); sister-in-law, Frances Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeremy Burden officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 5:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Weaver Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Daniel Threlkeld, John Threlkeld, Nathaniel Fields, Jacob Fields, Sam Fields and Lucas Kirkpatrick. The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Ryan Shao, Amedysis Home Health and Home Hospice, First Christian Church for all their love, support and prayers.
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 5, 2021.