Melba Bernice Mottern White
October 7, 1925 - June 3, 2021
Melba Bernice Mottern White, age 95, of Bristol, Tenn. passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Brookdale of Bristol. She was born October 7, 1925 in Bluff City, Tenn., a daughter of the late Irbie Clyde and Lora Mae Hendrickson Mottern, and she was a lifelong resident of Bristol. She worked as a secretary at King Brothers Shoe Company, and was of the Christian faith.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Colonel John M. White; sisters, Elizabeth M. Haynes, Ruth M. Powers, and Peggy Jo Carr. She is survived by a very special niece, Linda Cicchetti and husband, Phil and their family; several nieces and nephews along with their families; and special friend, Charles McCary.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband. Officiating will be Pastor Chad Blevins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
.
