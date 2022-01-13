Melissa Ann Artrip
March 24, 1973 - January 10, 2022
Melissa Ann Artrip, 48, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. She was born in Richmond, Va., on March 24, 1973.
Missy cherished her family and loved animals. She worked at Walmart for 20 years and was known to always have a smile on her face.
Her father, Lonnie Rasnake and grandfather, Thurman Barton preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Heidi Artrip and companion, McKenzie Sproles; granddaughter, Sadie Sproles; mother, Linda Rasnake and fiancé, Butch; sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Shannon Sykes; nieces, Audrey Sykes and Mollie Sykes; nephew, Jackson Sykes; grandmother, Billie Barton; husband, Jerry Harris; special friend, Pamela Hill; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Roger McCoy officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 on Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals at www.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/donate/
Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
