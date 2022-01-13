Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Melissa Ann Artrip
1973 - 2022
BORN
1973
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Avenue
Lebanon, VA
Melissa Ann Artrip

March 24, 1973 - January 10, 2022

Melissa Ann Artrip, 48, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. She was born in Richmond, Va., on March 24, 1973.

Missy cherished her family and loved animals. She worked at Walmart for 20 years and was known to always have a smile on her face.

Her father, Lonnie Rasnake and grandfather, Thurman Barton preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter, Heidi Artrip and companion, McKenzie Sproles; granddaughter, Sadie Sproles; mother, Linda Rasnake and fiancé, Butch; sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Shannon Sykes; nieces, Audrey Sykes and Mollie Sykes; nephew, Jackson Sykes; grandmother, Billie Barton; husband, Jerry Harris; special friend, Pamela Hill; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Roger McCoy officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 on Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals at www.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/donate/.

Share special memories and condolences with her family at www.owensfuneralservice.com.

Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Avenue, Lebanon, VA
Jan
14
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Avenue, Lebanon, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Owens Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Owens Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.