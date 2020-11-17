Sam and Family,

I am so sorry to hear the news of Missy’s passing. I never saw Missy that she wasn’t friendly and smiling. It was a treat to run into her at the office and and see her warm smile. There are no words that I can say to ease the pain that you are feeling but I will pray for peace for you and the kids that you may know that she is at peace. Her love for her family was evident and I have no doubt that she will be all around you during the tough days and weeks ahead.

Thinking of all of you!

Ellen, Marshall, Sam, and Margaret Wagner

Ellen Wagner Friend November 16, 2020