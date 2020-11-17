Menu
Melissa "Missy" Boothe
1979 - 2020
BORN
August 23, 1979
DIED
November 15, 2020
Melissa "Missy" Boothe

August 23, 1979 - November 15, 2020

WYTHEVILLE, Va.

Melissa "Missy" Boothe, 41, passed away on November 15, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Lewis Gale Hospital Montgomery, in Blacksburg, Va.

She was born on August 23, 1979, in Richlands, Virginia, to Harold and Debra Kennedy. She married the love of her life, Sam Boothe, on October 14, 1995, who survives.

in addition to her husband, she is also survived by her three sons, Kenny, Christopher, and Dylan Boothe; her daughter, Ally Boothe; her daughter-in-law, Lauren Boothe; her future children-in-law, Autumn Guthrie and Connor Fowler; her dogs, Bo and Storm; her parents, Harold and Debra Kennedy; and her brother, Brad Kennedy.

Early in her life, she was a stay at home mom for her children. She went on to become a licensed massage therapist afterwards. She went back to school to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse at the age of 38, and became a licensed practical nurse, graduating from New River Community College in August of 2019. Missy's goal in life was always to help people, and she was able to fulfill that dream in her profession.

Missy loved to cook, exercise, and was an avid animal lover, but most of all, she loved to spend time with her family. Her children were more important to her than anything in the world, and her life revolved around making them happy. She rarely spent any free time without her husband, kids, or dogs. Her smile and laugh would light up the room, and her kindness was infectious to those around her.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Kenny Rich officiating. Interment will follow at South Fork Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Everyone is asked to observe the covid-19 guidelines with mask and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wythe County Humane Society in memory of Missy Boothe, P.O. Box 362, Wytheville, VA 24382. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Boothe family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354
Nov
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354
Nov
18
Interment
South Fork Cemetery
She was a very sweet person the short time I worked with her my prayers are with the family during this difficult time.
Lisa Gravely
Friend
November 16, 2020
Dr.Boothe & family we are so very sorry to learn of your loss. Sending our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time,
Gayla Combs
Acquaintance
November 16, 2020
I’m am at a loss and so sad to hear this. She was a kind soul I will always remember her. My heart goes out to the family. No words. Much love your way.
Ranee Price
Coworker
November 16, 2020
DR. Boothe & Family, So very sorry to learn of your loss. Our thoughts & prayers at this difficult time..with deepest sympathy, mike & teresa...
Michael Snavely
November 16, 2020
Our hearts goes out to the family. Se had a very beautiful smile. Our prayers are with you guys.
Mark Barker and Teresa Barker
November 16, 2020
Sorry for your loss, Dr. Boothe. We will keep you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Mary & Eddy Stump
November 16, 2020
Keeping the family in my prayers. So sorry for your loss.
Allison Paschal
November 16, 2020
Sam and Family,
I am so sorry to hear the news of Missy’s passing. I never saw Missy that she wasn’t friendly and smiling. It was a treat to run into her at the office and and see her warm smile. There are no words that I can say to ease the pain that you are feeling but I will pray for peace for you and the kids that you may know that she is at peace. Her love for her family was evident and I have no doubt that she will be all around you during the tough days and weeks ahead.
Thinking of all of you!
Ellen, Marshall, Sam, and Margaret Wagner
Ellen Wagner
Friend
November 16, 2020
So sorry. Heaven has gained an angel. Love and prayers for the family!
Larry & Lisa Anderson
Friend
November 16, 2020
I'm so sorry, She was a beautiful young woman & will be missed. Love & prayers to her family. Nancy & Steve Starnes
Nancy Starnes
Friend
November 16, 2020
Dr. Boothe and Family,
So sorry for your loss, Missy was a lovely person. She will be missed. You and your family are in our prayers.
Glen, Joanna, and Olivia Bryant.
Joanna Bryant
Acquaintance
November 16, 2020
Prayers and thoughts for the family. Mya God comfort and give you strength in the days ahead. Sure will miss her smile and kindness she always shared.
Juanita Shields
Acquaintance
November 16, 2020
Heaven just gained the sweetest angel.
Donna Ferguson
Friend
November 16, 2020
So sorry for the families lost. Heaven has gained an angel with her beautiful soul. Prayers for all
Debbie & Myron DeBord
Friend
November 16, 2020
Rest in peace
Allan Winebarger
Friend
November 16, 2020