Mellissa Christine "Cricky" Malone
April 21, 1978 - March 21, 2021
Mellissa Christine "Cricky" Malone, age 42, of Bristol, Tenn., went to her heavenly home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 22, 2021.
She was born on April 21, 1978, to Brenda and Fred Malone Jr. Chris was a 2000 graduate of Gunnings School and was loved by everyone who knew her. She loved her family, laughing, watching westerns, and had always been a daddy's girl.
Along with her father, Chris was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Arlie and Fay Buchanan, and paternal grandparents, Fred and Allie Cotter Malone.
Surviving include her mother, Brenda Malone; sister, Shelly Wise and husband, Darrell; brother, Michael Joshua Malone; special "fur" nephews, Ruger Wise and Rebel Malone; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at McKinney Cemetery, 831 Paddle Creek Rd., Bristol, Tenn, with Monty Buchanan officiating.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 3720
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 24, 2021.