Melvin Corbin Shuler
March 20, 1942 - October 31, 2020
MARION, Va.
Melvin Corbin Shuler Jr., age 78, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at his home in Marion.
Corbin was born in Smyth County, Va., and was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Irene Davis; father, Melvin Shuler Sr.; father, Earl Davis; and a brother, Burley Davis.
He served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves for several years. Corbin retired from the State Hospital in Marion with 34 years of service and was a member of the Stone Memorial Presbyterian Church on Matson Drive and the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667. Corbin enjoyed sitting in the sun and gardening.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Lucille Shuler; his children, Tina and Jonathan Henderson, Gina and Steve Rouse; brothers, C.L. Shuler, Dean and Gaynell Davis, and Estel Davis; sister, Opal and Freddie Overbay; sister-in-law, Carol Davis; grandchildren, Amber McCarty and Chris Goodman, Channing Russell and Samantha Havens, Brooke Henderson, Courtney and Andrew Atkins, and Scott and Brittney Rouse; great-grandchildren, Aubree, Willow, Brooklyn, Raegan, Isabella, Brayleigh, and Jayden; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor Rick Shuler officiating. Interment will follow at the Davis Cemetery with Full Military Honors being rendered by the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667 and the Virginia Army National Guard Honor team. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Shuler family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, Va.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 2, 2020.