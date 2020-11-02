Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Melvin Corbin Shuler
1942 - 2020
BORN
March 20, 1942
DIED
October 31, 2020
Melvin Corbin Shuler

March 20, 1942 - October 31, 2020

MARION, Va.

Melvin Corbin Shuler Jr., age 78, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at his home in Marion.

Corbin was born in Smyth County, Va., and was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Irene Davis; father, Melvin Shuler Sr.; father, Earl Davis; and a brother, Burley Davis.

He served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves for several years. Corbin retired from the State Hospital in Marion with 34 years of service and was a member of the Stone Memorial Presbyterian Church on Matson Drive and the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667. Corbin enjoyed sitting in the sun and gardening.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Lucille Shuler; his children, Tina and Jonathan Henderson, Gina and Steve Rouse; brothers, C.L. Shuler, Dean and Gaynell Davis, and Estel Davis; sister, Opal and Freddie Overbay; sister-in-law, Carol Davis; grandchildren, Amber McCarty and Chris Goodman, Channing Russell and Samantha Havens, Brooke Henderson, Courtney and Andrew Atkins, and Scott and Brittney Rouse; great-grandchildren, Aubree, Willow, Brooklyn, Raegan, Isabella, Brayleigh, and Jayden; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor Rick Shuler officiating. Interment will follow at the Davis Cemetery with Full Military Honors being rendered by the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667 and the Virginia Army National Guard Honor team. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Shuler family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, Va.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354
Nov
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
9 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I’m blessed to have known Corbin, a kind and caring gentleman to me and to my Dad, F.M. White.
Susan White
Friend
November 1, 2020
Gina and Tina,
I’m so sorry to hear about your father. May God wrap you in his arms and comfort you as only he can do. I will be remembering you in my prayers.
MJ Dunavan
November 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tommy Crigger
Acquaintance
November 1, 2020
Tina & family this breaks my heart! I so loved Corbin . He always had a hug for me! Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sharon Winebarger
Friend
November 1, 2020
Such a precious man... GinaJo my heart goes out to you sweetheart ❤ Losing your daddy is so hard. You are in my thoughts and prayers I am here for you sweetheart ❤
Melinda Atkins
Friend
November 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Your family is in my prayers and thoughts May God comfort you all in this difficult time. Love Becky Goodman
Becky Goodman
Friend
November 1, 2020
Tina,
We are so sorry for your loss . Thoughts and Prayers are with you and your family.. Mark and Teresa Barker
Teresa/Mark Barker
Friend
November 1, 2020
Tina,
I am so sorry to hear of your dad's passing. You will be in my thoughts and prayers in the days to come. May god bless you and your family at this time.
Deb Buchanan
Friend
November 1, 2020
Tina,
I’m so sorry, please know if there’s anything you need please don’t hesitate to contact me. You and yours are in my prayers.
Angie Blevins
Friend
November 1, 2020