Melvin Leo Heiman
Melvin Leo Heiman was born an only child on November 2, 1944 in Los Angeles, California to his father Benjamin Heiman and mother Betty Sinclair Heiman. An achieving student, Mel eventually chose medicine as a career. He did his undergraduate work at UCLA, graduated top of his class at University of Southern California medical school, and did his residency in orthopedics at the University of Minnesota.
Mel met Dona Leigh Peterson (Wonacott) during his college years in Los Angeles, and the couple was married in November of 1971. Mel had many stories about his early professional years, including attempting to elude the Vietnam draft by joining the Scripps Oceanography Institute research vessel to Japan (didn't work) and climbing Mt. Fuji. He served as a general medical officer in the Army at Fort Riley, Kansas.
Mel and Dona had two children who survive him, Aimee Elizabeth Heiman (Hillman) in June 1973 and Benjamin William Heiman in January 1980.
A skilled surgeon, Dr. Heiman developed a reputation as an unusually caring physician who would provide services for free or for barter to needy patients. He practiced medicine for over 30 years in Abingdon, Va.
Other notable activities include founding conservancy of the Virginia Creeper Trail in 1987, helping found the William King Regional Arts Center (now WK Museum of Art) in 1992, and a charitable supporting role in A Leg Up Therapeutic Riding Center for disabled children and adults.
After divorcing in 2003, Mel once again fell in love and married Lynda Gail Edison-Deering (Heiman), who survives him as his wife today. She and his family have stood by his side throughout his decline with Parkinson's Disease, which would eventually result in his death on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Richmond, Va.
He was a caring father and husband, a fly fisherman, caretaker of wild birds, dog lover, Boy Scout den mother, scuba diver, meditator (or upright sleeper), lover of music and poetry, and always fond of the water.
Mel is also survived by his grandsons, Conner James Hillman and Parker Daniel Hillman; son-in-law, Michael Lyn Brown; and his stepdaughter, Brittany Alyse Durrani, her husband, Hashim Durrani, and their two children, Kamara Olivia Durrani and Kaysan John Kahn Durrani.
A memorial service is planned for a later date in Abingdon, Va.
Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
.
Farris Funeral Service
427 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va. 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 22, 2021.