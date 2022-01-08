Menu
Meritta Fleenor
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Canton Funeral Home and Cemetery at Macedonia Memorial Park
10655 E Cherokee Dr
Canton, GA
Meritta Fleenor

July 21, 1947 - January 5, 2022

Meritta Joyce Fleenor, 74, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away while in Canton on Wednesday January 5, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmore and Dorothy Widener Scott, Ernest Scott, Gail Scott Doxstader, and a son, Michael Fleenor.

She is survived by husband of 53 years, Dennis Fleenor; daughter, Dondra Fuqua and Rob; son, Scott Fleenor; sister, Sherry Scott Landry and Kenneth; and brother, Bobby Scott. She is also survived by grandchildren, Atosha Mitchell and Cory, Spencer Granger and Brooke, and Bryona Granger and Kaleb; and great-grandchildren, Jhett, Dash, Kruiz Mitchell and Baelyn, Easton, and Glenn.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced when finalized.

Canton Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Meritta Fleenor.

Canton Funeral Home

10655 E Cherokee Dr.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Canton Funeral Home and Cemetery at Macedonia Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Aunt Dorothy's oldest daughter. I remember her as a friendly smiling little girl.
Eddie Widener
Family
January 9, 2022
I really love Meritta and her family. She was a joy to be around.
Cindy Eller
January 8, 2022
I always remember good times with my Aunt Meritta. She was the best. She was a very loving Mother and a great wife. I will miss here answering the phone and saying, "Hello Tammy".
Tammy Scott Prindle
Family
January 8, 2022
