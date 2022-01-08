Meritta Fleenor



July 21, 1947 - January 5, 2022



Meritta Joyce Fleenor, 74, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away while in Canton on Wednesday January 5, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmore and Dorothy Widener Scott, Ernest Scott, Gail Scott Doxstader, and a son, Michael Fleenor.



She is survived by husband of 53 years, Dennis Fleenor; daughter, Dondra Fuqua and Rob; son, Scott Fleenor; sister, Sherry Scott Landry and Kenneth; and brother, Bobby Scott. She is also survived by grandchildren, Atosha Mitchell and Cory, Spencer Granger and Brooke, and Bryona Granger and Kaleb; and great-grandchildren, Jhett, Dash, Kruiz Mitchell and Baelyn, Easton, and Glenn.



A Celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced when finalized.



Canton Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Meritta Fleenor.



Canton Funeral Home



10655 E Cherokee Dr.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 8, 2022.